Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 28, 2023

Episode 2182 - Salmon Wars. The nauseating truth about farm raised fish. Why are The Ukrainians being genocided? Why are Swat team raids so dangerous? Ten lies and truths about Covid in 2023. More bankers die in China. USA military has a munitions shortage. Why are politicians so awful? Plus much more. High energy must listen show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.