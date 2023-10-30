BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bruce Lee teaches conflict solving 101
The INNATE one
120 views • 10/30/2023

Be water. Like Bruce Lee in this 1973 movie Enter the dragon. Notice the shift in Mr. Lee's expression when he realizes he's trapped, and he decides to be water. This can be learned. All we need to do is to be aware that we can also be water, and to practice whenever the opportunity presents itself.

This video is under fair use: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended. All rights and credits go directly to its rightful owners.

healththerapytraumaeducationalbe waterconflict solving
