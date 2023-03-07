Illumination of Conscience and 3 Days of Darkness in 5 Points

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Mar 6, 2023





Have you ever heard about the coming “Illumination of Conscience” and the “Three Days of Darkness.” Where does it come from in the Bible, Traiditon and Mystics. Dr. Taylor Marshall interviews Xavier Reyes-Ayral, author of “Revelations” about these two concept and their relationship to one another, namely:

What is the Illumination of Concience?

Where does it come from? Who talks about it?

How does it relate to the Three Days of Darkness?

Where is 3 Days of Darkness in Bible and Tradition?

How do we prepare for the Illumination Warning and 3 Days of Darkness?





0:00 Beginning

2:40 What is the Illumination of Conscience or "The Warning?

7:03 Where does it come from? Who talks about it?

8:43 What did Mary tell Conchita?

12:56 How does it relate to the Three Days of Darkness?

27:21 Where is the 3 Days of Darkness in the Bible and Tradition?

32:40 Watch out for FAKE Miraculous Medal!!!

36:25 Ravaging of the World

39:33 How do we prepare for the Illumination Warning and 3 Days of Darkness?

53:20 Hail Mary in Latin





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ji4xD5xJ_ws