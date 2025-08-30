How to Destroy NANOTECH-FIBER CLOTS- VENOM PROTEIN- PARASITES and BOOST UP IMMUNITY By TPQ

:::Go for anti parasitic treatments with cancers,to track fiber clots go for a d-dimer test, iodine against candida,get nicotine in your body, also keep a safe distance from all Electro magnetic devices/ vaxxed persons and sugar because it is food for these parasites, get milk directly from a healthy cow, focus on the pure honey daily , dark ajwa dades are number one anti parasitic food to eat! check my health solution playlist videos to check out your health solution options, like RAW milk(Cures autism and TB) with evidence and how it is mentioned in the Qur'an by the One who made everything.

Raw Milk Cures Autism and TB

against Vaccines mRNA Vaccines and parasites, bacteria, fungal infections:

*RED RICE YEAST

*MIX BAKING SODA AND SALT DRINK IT UP (just a little bit, check recommended dosages)OR TAKE DETOX BATH TO DISSOLVE HYDROGEL;LNPS;QUANTUM DOTS

*FOOD GRADED HYDROGENPEROXIDE(against parasites and venom-virus) couple of drops in water and drink it(chech recommended dosages)

**PUREHONEY,propolis,beabread,beepollen,activated charcoal

**BE AWARE OF IVERMECTIN AND ZEOLITES (THEY ARE POPULAR AND BEING CORRUPTED WITH NANO TECH OR INFERTILITY TOXINS BEFORE THEY GET SOLD) (CHECK OUT MY PLAYLIST FROM OTHER CHANNELS TO SEE PROOF)

***Whenever you hear cancer think about parasites, Whenever you hear virus think about venom, ... The list from the presentation: FOOD GRADED HYDROGENPEROXIDE(against parasites and venom-virus) couple of drops in water and drink it/PURE HONEY/NICOTINE/EDTA/ZEOLITE/N-ACETYL-L cysteine-/MIX BAKING SODA AND SALT DRINK IT UP OR TAKE DETOX BATH TO DISSOLVE HYDROGEL;LNPS;QUANTUM DOTS/ /CYSTEINE/PROPOLIS/alkaline diet/BENTONITE CLAY/ COPPER/VITAMINE C /QUERCETIN/ MAGNESIUM/KRILL OIL/BLACK GARLIC EXTRACT/IVERMECTIN AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE/ BLACK SEED OIL/BEEPOLLEN/BEEBREAD/GINKGO BILOBA/FICUS LYRATA/EUCALYPTUS PLANT/ACTIVATED CHARCOAL/FASTING/NATTOKINASE/ SERRAPEPTASE/BROMELAINE/FENBENDAZOLE(albendazole-ivermectin)/ CHLOROQUINE/NITAZOXONIDE/CHLORINEDIOXIDE/ FENNEL/PAPAYA SEEDS/PEPPERMINT OIL/SLIPPERY ELM/CLOVE/BLACK WALNUTS/PUMPKIN SEEDS/WORMWOOD/MARSHMALLOW ROOT/OREGANO OIL/GARLIC/POMGRANATES/BEETS/CARROTS/ASHWAGANDA SEEDS/OMEGA-3/MACUNA PRURIENS/LICORICE ROOT/L-ARGININE//NOOTOPIA(COFFEE) COGNITIVE IMPROVEMENT (REDUCES /TOXICITY IN BRAIN)/GRAPES AND DADES (MIXED DRINK)/GLUTATHION/GINGER//CURCUMIN/TUMERIC/IODINE(IMPORTANT)

RAW MILK/ REISHIMUSHROOMS /CINNAMON/CLOVES/CBD OIL/DANDELION/OLIVE LEAF OIL/GRAPEFRUIT SEED EXTRACT/GOLDENSEAL/ANYSE/THYME/BARBERRY/ROSEMARY OIL/MARJORAM/RED RICE YEAST/LEMON ZEST JUICE/CHAMOMILE/FRANKINCENSE/MYRRH/TEA TREE OIL/TANSY

Spirulina, Chlorella, Celtic salt, Himalayan salt,

ADDITIONAL EFFECTIVE HOME REMEDIES INFORMATION

Against the flu, how to make cough syrop, natural anti-biotics, stomache aches, ANTI-poison'(activated charcoal against the "spike"venom protein being created in your bodies,, for joint pain and swelling of muscle tissue

