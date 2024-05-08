What Is This In The Night Sky?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I like looking up because you never know what you'll see. I recorded this on April 8, 2024 5:35am EST (eclipse day). Please note when you zoom this far, 60x Optical, 200+x Digital it's not easy getting a stable video. At the end I did screenshots and used a Pan & Zoom effect to bring the object a bit closer and even though it's not very clear it is interesting.