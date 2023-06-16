BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shift is Happening Intro | How Conventional Dentistry Destroys Your Whole Body Health ~ Solutions To Add To Your Journey of Healing & Empowerment | Ep-12
67 views • 06/16/2023

Do you know that each of your teeth are associated with a specific organ in your body?

Why is the FDA still pushing mercury amalgam fillings as safe when much of the world has banned them?

It’s one more avenue that the criminal cartel of planetary controllers have their ill-will to evil agenda playing out in your mouth, your teeth and the connection each of your teeth has to your beautiful whole body?

Get in the know right now to SHIFT YOUR PARADIGM of knowledge and potential healing journey with holistic dentist, Dr. Blanche Gruber and Anita Vasquez-Tibau.


https://transcendthematrix.com/blog/shift-is-happening-join-deborah-pietsch-for-conventional-vs-holistic-dentistry-knowing-the-difference-could-save-your-life-or-shift-your-wholebody-health-start-deep-dive-of-discovery-and-solutions/

healingjourneydentistryconventionalempowermentbody health
