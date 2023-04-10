BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scott and Vanessa Martindale Provide Practical Resources and Guidance for Blended Families
04/10/2023

Scott and Vanessa Martindale are experts at sharing practical resources for couples who are struggling or just need guidance on how to bring their blended families together. Scott is a licensed therapist, and Vanessa is a registered nurse who founded Blended Kingdom Families to help offer redemption and restoration to others on the same journey. Together, they have created incredible resources for other couples looking to strengthen their marriage, effectively co-parent with ex-spouses, and wisely parent their stepchildren. They offer a book, a podcast, and downloadable resources for parents, churches, and pastoral staff looking to shepherd blended families through different or difficult situations. 



TAKEAWAYS


Make sure you are prioritizing your marriage properly in the context of a blended family


Many churches need resources for couples who are seeking help in bringing their blended families closer together


The Martindales have over 200 podcast episodes available on their website covering topics that relate to the dynamics of blended families


Build family traditions and give kids a chance to unite and share their opinions and voice their thoughts in this new family environment



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Cherish Your Spouse Video Series: https://bit.ly/3IcjNsl 

Blended Kingdom Families Mission Video: http://bit.ly/3TC8C0d 

Family Playland (get 10% off with code TINA): http://bit.ly/3nh43fK 

Blended and Redeemed Book: https://amzn.to/3ZRBRhe


🔗 CONNECT WITH SCOTT AND VANESSA MARTINDALE

Website: https://blendedkingdomfamilies.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blendedkingdomfamilies/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blendedkingdomfamilies/ 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BlendedKingdomFamilies 

Podcast: https://blendedkingdomfamilies.com/podcast/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
familychurchmarriageresourcesrelationshiptina griffinthe counter culture mom showscott and vanessa martingaleblended familiesco parentingex spousesstepchildrenkingdom family
