Four Young Men Martyred in an Airstrike Inside Tulkarm Camp

Four young men, Tariq Al-Doush, Dossam Awfi, Muhammad Awfi and Muhammad Rahamna, were martyred in an airstrike that targeted their vehicle inside Tulkarm refugee camp on 12/20/2024
The occupation bombed a car, killing four young men inside it, in Tulkarm camp in the center of Tulkarm city two days ago. Interview: Paramedic Fathi Nasrallah and eyewitness Jawad Sarouji.
Reporting: Tasneem sleet
Filmed: 22/12/2024
