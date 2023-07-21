Cheap Tricks Ricketts Measure - Yo Nebraska Member of US Congress Jokes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yo Nebraska Member of US Congress Jokes
Yo, Cheap Tricks Ricketts is so dumb he used a ruler to measure how long he sleeps.
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/yo-nebraska-member-of-congress-jokes?sd=pf
#petericketts #cheaptricks #nebraska #congress #ussenate #cornhuskers #huskers #gobigred #gbr #PeteCheapTricksRicketts #yomama #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke