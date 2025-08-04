666 President - Whore and Ai are digitally enslaving you - Note Audio Only

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Whore and Ai are Building your Enslavement
Trump is bringing in your digital enslavement. How will the Digital Health Tech Ecosystem funnel your Ai Doctor, Ai Insurance acceptance, vaccine passports, and your bio digital convergence / monitoring, and control. The end goal, Ai health is ultimately your Ai watcher – did you take your pills? By their sorcery = pharmacia they hoodwinked you. Another witness, the BBB gives the likes of Palantir backdoor digital control. The GENIUS Act gives big banks control over stable coins tied to the FED Res. The experts call this CBDC like. Big brother is here priming Palantir (future capability) and others to implement the social credit score system. American Airlines uses facial recognition for your convenience. And the UK is monitoring your travel for potential tax fraud. Ai is a leach on so many levels. What is the counterfeit trinity?