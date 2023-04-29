Battle Isle (1991, Amiga)

Battle Isle is a strategy game developed by German company Blue Byte and published by Blue Byte (in Germany), Spanish company DRO Soft (in Spain) and French company Ubi Soft (in the rest of the world). It was also released for PC. An Atari ST port is mentioned in the manual, but was probably never released.



Battle Isle is a turn-based hexfield game similar to Nectaris. It has a single player campaign and a two-player versus mode. On each map, you need to conquer your opponent's headquarters. Each turn is divided into two phases: movement and attack. While one party has their movement phase, the other have their attack phase.