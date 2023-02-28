Western feminist nations' churches are capital of world's witches & a female demon is controlling it

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2023). The characteristic of the counterfeit Church of the AntiChrist is female rebellion, just like the “Bride of Christ” manifests the character of the real Christ. In Zachariah 5:5, it prophesies that the ephah with the evil woman is the force that is working in the world in these End Times, and it is the personification of rebellion and evil. They are being taken to Shinar to build a Temple, which is the Western feminist nations’ fake harlot Church with millions and millions of fake counterfeit female rebellion Christians, who walk around with uncovered women’s heads to stick their middle finger up at God, and who walk around cross-dressing in men’s pants to mock God’s Word. When you lift the lid of the ephod and expose this, then your popularity is destroyed, and all the church donators will hate you. Shinar is Babylon, so it is not a “Bride of Christ” true Church of Jesus, but it is the Western feminist nations’ Satan Lucifer’s millions of fake Protestant churches owned by the Vatican, which is a harlot prostitute and not a bride. Just as the Bible prophesies, this fake harlot Church will be destroyed. The millions and millions of “women’s head coverings rebelling men’s pants cross-dressing idolaters” religious Christian hordes of Sananda Jesus and Jezebel will be killed by the AntiChrist who is her groom. Jesus is the Groom of the true Bride which is the true Church’s real Christians. Revelation 17 says that this harlot Church makes people drunk with a counterfeit spirit, just as you can see these millions of Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes and pastors are drunk on their Jezebel goddess’ hundreds of redefined Bible verses to attract Satan Lucifer’s millions and millions of fake counterfeit Christian church donators into Satan Lucifer’s fake churches. The Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax stealing” churches are the capitol of world’s witchcraft. There is now more witchcraft in the Western feminist nations and reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian fallen angel” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Shambhala ascended master fallen angel” in America and other Western feminist nations than there are witchcraft in Africa or Southeast Asia. Satan Lucifer’s religious system’s harlot churches’ “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempt-receiving” pastors are the ones that brought in all these reptilian hybrid demon spirit witches and Satanist non-human demon spirits and witchcraft into their Western feminist nations and churches. That was their role and mission by Satan Lucifer to corrupt the church and corrupt the family and corrupt the society, in order to bring back millions of fallen angel devils to exterminate the human specie with sword & famine & plague & demon armies. The seminaries in the Western feminist nations are Satan Lucifer’s witchcraft institutions that select the most depraved “women’s equality” “Jezebel spirit filled” “mind-controllable” fake job positions called “pastors,” in order to send into the churches, while they try to assassinate the real Christians and try to cook them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine