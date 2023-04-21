© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
谁是郭文贵/Who is Guo Wengui
2017年，郭先生利用社交媒体和美国新闻机构作为平台，揭露某些中共高层官员的腐败，大大加强了他的反中共运动。
郭先生的公开言论在美国和美国以外被广泛传播，郭先生向美国当局提供了有关中共官员及其罪行的信息。
In 2017, Mr. Guo Wengui used social media and US news outlets as a platform to expose the corruption of certain top CCP officials, which significantly strengthened his anti-CCP campaign.
Mr. Guo's public statements were widely disseminated in and outside the US, and he provided intelligence to US authorities regarding CCP officials and their crimes.