Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LOOK! Massive operation of Russian units destroys hundreds soldiers of Ukraine in Kupyansk
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
199 views
Published 2 months ago

A large-scale offensive operation by Russian units of the Western Military District destroyed weapons and equipment and hundreds of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kupyansk direction. Artillery, tank and drone crews, controlling the entire line of contact on the front line, advanced and completed combat missions, incurring significant losses of Ukrainian military personnel.

Mirrored MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
lossesafukupyansk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket