Born Free is a British drama film that was released in 1966. Virginia McKenna and Bill Travers starred as Joy and George Adamson, another real-life couple who raised Elsa the Lioness, an orphaned lion cub, to adulthood and released her into the wilderness of Kenya. Open Road Films Ltd. and Columbia Pictures produced the film. The screenplay, written by blacklisted Hollywood writer Lester Cole (under the pseudonym "Gerald L.C. Copley"), was based upon Joy Adamson's 1960 non-fiction book Born Free. The film was directed by James Hill and produced by Sam Jaffe and Paul Radin. Born Free, and its musical score, by John Barry - was first released without the musical score, as the film's producer Columbia Pictures did not like the message of freedom amidst the political turmoil, race riots, and assassinations happening in 1966 and 1967.

The film was first released without the musical score - although it was quickly withdrawn and re-released the following year. Since then, the controversy of race riots and two tiers of justice quite evident in America's Democrat Machine has once again become controversial, as the notion that all men are created equal by God under heaven is again being challenged by a resurgent Global Fascist Left who have linked arms to stand against it. But, nothing can stop the yearning in all men's hearts for freedom and escape from bondage - whether the bondage is of a linguistic, political, physical, or sexual abuse character. This heartwarming and encouraging song is more appropriate today than in the Summer of Love and race-riots of the 1960s that first birthed it. Indeed, Jesus came to earth that all men might be born again - free from the bondage and suffering of lesser men with earthly ambitions.

