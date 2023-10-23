BANG A CHILD; GET CAUGHT; FLEE TO ISRAEL🇮🇱 NO PROBLEMO!

Source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1716189172359139759





Censored Men - 🇮🇱 Did You Know Israel is A “Safe Haven” For Convicted Pedophiles? Many Jewish pedophiles flee there, as any Jew can automatically gain citizenship to Israel. This results in many victims never receiving justice. Below is a CBS News investigation (2020) into the matter





Israel needs to stop being a haven for sex criminals - editorial: Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-712631





https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/israel-safe-haven-paedophiles-jerusalem-sex-abuse-jewish-community-watch-a7445246.html





https://religionnews.com/2022/07/27/israel-seen-as-a-safe-haven-for-abusers-like-baruch-lanner/





https://www.timesofisrael.com/group-urges-israel-deny-convicted-us-pedophile-aliyah/





https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/haaretz-today/2023-10-03/ty-article/.highlight/why-hollywoods-alleged-sexual-predators-love-moving-to-israel/0000018a-f5b0-dbdf-a9ab-fdf9a0000000





https://www.timesofisrael.com/diaspora-pedophiles-increasingly-use-israel-as-a-haven-activists-charge/





Let us revisit the most infamous case of this occurrence:





https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/mar/18/roman-polanski-cannot-dictate-terms-of-return-to-us-over-say-prosecutors





https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/culture/2013-08-27/ty-article/.premium/at-80-romans-not-going-home/0000017f-f434-d497-a1ff-f6b4dd5d0000





https://apnews.com/article/entertainment-europe-arts-and-entertainment-movies-academy-awards-e087fdee79e74caf99caa27edd8a8887





LOS ANGELES (AP) — The case involving Roman Polanski, who fled the United States after he forced himself on a teenage girl during a photo shoot, has spanned more than 40 years, sparking court battles on both sides of the Atlantic. On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled him from its membership.





Here are some key dates in the long-running case, which has kept Polanski living in exile in Europe:





March 10, 1977 — Roman Polanski conducts a photo shoot with a 13-year-old girl at Jack Nicholson’s house. As she later testifies, Polanski gives the girl champagne and part of a sedative during the shoot, then forced her to have sex. She says she repeatedly told Polanski no during intercourse, but says she did not fight him because she was afraid of him. The girl’s mother calls police after finding out what happened.





March 24, 1977 — A grand jury indicts Polanski on six felony charges, including rape, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor and sodomy. He later pleads not guilty at arraignment.





August 1977 — Polanski pleads guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and a judge orders the director to undergo further proceedings.





September 1977 — A judge orders the director to undergo a 90-day diagnostic screening at a California state prison to help determine sentencing.





January 1978 — The diagnostic screening — completed after 42 days — recommends Polanski be placed on probation.





Feb. 1, 1978 — Polanski flees the United States on eve of sentencing after learning that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Laurence Rittenband intended to send Polanski back to prison. An arrest warrant is issued, confining Polanski’s movements to France, Poland and Switzerland. Polanski alleges Rittenband met with a prosecutor who was not assigned to the case — without Polanski’s lawyer present — to discuss sentencing.





September 1997 — A new judge meets with prosecutors and Polanski’s attorney to discuss the case in chambers. The meeting is not reported, and elements of the discussion remain in dispute. Polanski’s attorney contends the judge wanted Polanski’s sentencing hearing televised, which the judge denies. Prosecutors contend Polanski sought to be sentenced without reporters present, which the director denies.





November 2002 — Lawyers for Conde Nast Publications successfully unseal grand jury testimony presented in Polanski’s case.





Read the rest at the above URL