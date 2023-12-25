The FASTEST way to get everyone "off-the-grid!": Get Congress to Pass the "Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act"

To view the "Powerpoint" on Google Drive, click-on:

Video going over the basics of carbon pricing and the most important non-profit in the USA in order to speed our country's transition to renewable energy, CitizensClimateLobby.org (CCL), since they create political will in order to get members of Congress to pass the "Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act." (To view the original bill, click-on:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/2307





Attend one of CCL's live or pre-recorded info. sessions by clicking-on: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/informational-session/





Learn how to reduce your energy usage by up to ~80% withOUT a single solar panel or wind turbine based on the Passive House building standard by looking around the following sites:

