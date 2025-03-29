Vaccine Syndrome (2017) - Experimental Anthrax Vaccine Documentary

Why the Politics of Terror has no place in your Doctor's Office: The Anthrax Vaccine

Vaccine Syndrome is from the military victim’s point of view about the Direct Order they received from their superior officers to receive the controversial Anthrax Vaccine. With all of the facts about the Vaccine, the US Military still intends to vaccinate the entire US Military.

This film, produced by Oscar nominated filmmaker Scott Miller, provides exclusive interviews with military personnel who have had experience with the controversial anthrax vaccine. The film claims that over 35,000 soldiers have died from the anthrax vaccine, according to a "RAC-GWVI Government Report" published in 2008. Compare that to how many soldiers have died in combat in both Iraq and Afghanistan, which is 6753 at the time of the filming. The film plays out a dramatized recreating of Lance Corporal Jared Schwartz, who refused to receive the anthrax vaccine. He had to face a military tribunal without legal counsel, and read a prepared statement. That statement can be found online, like here: https://everything2.com/title/Unsworn+Statement+of+Lance+Corporal+Jared+Schwartz The film also mentions how pharmaceutical companies have legal immunity from any injuries or deaths resulting from vaccines, and that the civilian population only has recourse to sue the federal government in a special Vaccine Court. However, military personnel are prohibited from suing in this court, which is part of the National Vaccine Compensation Program. http://scottmillerandco.com/film/vaccinesyndrometrailer

*NOTE: All statements made in this documentary are not believed by CuresWanted. However, the point is to post Censored Vaccine Documentaries and to show the dangers and conspiracy involved in Vaccine policies.