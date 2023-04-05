Insider Warns HAARP Will Create 'Biblical Catastrophes' To Usher In 'New World Order'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The HAARP research facility is being used the globalist elite to control the world's weather, accelerate the climate change agenda and inflict damage on enemies, according to insiders who are warning the world that Nikola Tesla's death-ray technology is being utilized by HAARP to assist the elite in their goal of subjugating humanity.
Mirrored - The People's Voice