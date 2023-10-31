BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is THIS what the government's 90-day firearm EXPORT BAN is really about
258 views • 10/31/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 30, 2023


The U.S. Commerce Department has halted the export of most civilian firearms and ammunition for 90 days, citing the "risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities." But is there more to this unusual move? Glenn and Stu review how this temporary ban could affect gun companies as leftists continue to go after the Second Amendment. Glenn and Stu also review the latest out of Maine after the suspected killer of 18 people was found dead.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-1kZqleY5I

gunsusgovernmentdeadfirearmglenn beckammunitionkillermaine90 daysexport bancommerce department
