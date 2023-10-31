Is THIS what the government's 90-day firearm EXPORT BAN is really about

Glenn Beck





Oct 30, 2023





The U.S. Commerce Department has halted the export of most civilian firearms and ammunition for 90 days, citing the "risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities." But is there more to this unusual move? Glenn and Stu review how this temporary ban could affect gun companies as leftists continue to go after the Second Amendment. Glenn and Stu also review the latest out of Maine after the suspected killer of 18 people was found dead.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-1kZqleY5I