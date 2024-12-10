© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reproductive rights, by its objective definition, is the right to biologically reproduce. “Reproductive rights” as it has been appropriated by the pro-choice movement is in fact the deliberate halting of the reproductive process. This is a purposeful strategy designed to garner support for an action that otherwise would be unacceptable if the true meaning were recognized.
ON PODCAST: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-82-REPRODUCTIVE-RIGHTS-e2s58j5