Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New WHO-Order: Attacking Democracy, Sovereignty and Civil Liberties
channel image
Kla.TV - English
148 Subscribers
145 views
Published 2 months ago

The WHO makes recommendations on public health. Now these recommendations are to become binding directives. The well-known Swiss lawyer for constitutional law Philipp Kruse reveals the hidden plans of this international organization. What are the true intentions behind the new pandemic treaty?

Keywords
whopandemictreatyhealthcaresystem

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket