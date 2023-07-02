Joe Linder talks about Vaccine Damage WEEKS before dying of STROKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joesthetics, a popular YouTube bodybuilding star with eight million Instagram followers, died at 30 from an aneurysm after receiving four COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, causing significant bloodwork changes and diagnosed micro clots.
Joesthetics appeared on Bradley Martyn's podcast three weeks ago and discussed how his bloodwork changed after the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and a d-dimer test revealed the presence of micro clots.