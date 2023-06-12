President Reagan Modeled Selflessness, Forgiveness and a Hard Work Ethic - Michael Reagan

President Ronald Reagan led by example, which is something that his son, Michael Reagan, can attest to. Michael is not only the son of the great 40th president of the United States, but he is also the author of the book, Lessons my Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan, which reflects on the wisdom imparted to Michael’s life from his dad. He also discusses how important it is for parents to spend time with their children, no matter how busy their lives may be. “The greatest lesson he taught me was forgiveness,” Michael says. This one integral lesson changed the course of his life forever. Michael also discusses the selfless attitude that his father had when it came to his legacy as president.







TAKEAWAYS





Ronald Reagan never referred to himself when it came to the successes of his administration





Michael’s dad didn’t believe in nepotism - he wanted people to earn their success





We often take kids to do things that WE want to do, but we should spend time taking kids to do things that THEY want to do





Michael had a lot of conversations with his dad about the real world when he was a child and what he could expect from it







