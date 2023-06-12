BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

President Reagan Modeled Selflessness, Forgiveness and a Hard Work Ethic - Michael Reagan
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9 views • 06/12/2023

President Ronald Reagan led by example, which is something that his son, Michael Reagan, can attest to. Michael is not only the son of the great 40th president of the United States, but he is also the author of the book, Lessons my Father Taught Me: The Strength, Integrity, and Faith of Ronald Reagan, which reflects on the wisdom imparted to Michael’s life from his dad. He also discusses how important it is for parents to spend time with their children, no matter how busy their lives may be. “The greatest lesson he taught me was forgiveness,” Michael says. This one integral lesson changed the course of his life forever. Michael also discusses the selfless attitude that his father had when it came to his legacy as president.



TAKEAWAYS


Ronald Reagan never referred to himself when it came to the successes of his administration 


Michael’s dad didn’t believe in nepotism - he wanted people to earn their success


We often take kids to do things that WE want to do, but we should spend time taking kids to do things that THEY want to do


Michael had a lot of conversations with his dad about the real world when he was a child and what he could expect from it



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

Lessons My Father Taught Me Book: https://amzn.to/3qvqEqu

Ronald Reagan Speech - A Time For Choosing: https://youtu.be/_VBtCMTPveA


🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHAEL REAGAN

Website: https://michaelereagan.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MichaelEReagan 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/reaganworld 


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE REAGAN LEGACY FOUNDATION

Website: https://www.reaganlegacyfoundation.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reaganlegacyfoundation/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thereaganlegacyfoundation/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/legacy_reagan 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
dadconservativefaithpresident ronald reaganunited statesrepublicannepotismparentingmichaelstrengthpresidentiallessonsworkingintegrityfathers daytina griffincounter culture mom show40th
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy