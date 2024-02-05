Mara Macie: Make America Right Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mara Macie, who is running for Congress in Florida’s 5th congressional district, is the wife of whistleblower Ted Macie, who has been trying to get the military to investigate alarming trends in DMED data since rollout of the Covid jab.
Mara pledges an America First position in her campaign and talks with The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell about vaccine mandates, border security, election integrity and abortion.
Declaration of Military Accountability