Cops Didn’t Think She’d Know Her Rights - San Joaquin Valley Transparency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I love to see my brothers and sisters who know the law!
The ONLY way we'll ever stop the tyranny is to gain the knowledge!
Hosea 4:6
6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.
Original video by San Joaquin Valley Transparency
Cops Didn’t Think She’d Know Her Rights LIKE THIS! (Wow)
https://youtu.be/GsFR6pWLA60
James Freeman clip by @JamesFreeman1 on YouTube
His Channel can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/@JamesFreeman1
BOTH are excellent channels that are educating the public every day!
Like and subscribe to these warriors of truth and justice!
Every American needs to be standing up for what is right
and standing against tyranny and Police misconduct
while demanding accountability!
If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
Social Media
GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503
Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/
Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)
Live and speak the TRUTH!