Cops Didn’t Think She’d Know Her Rights - San Joaquin Valley Transparency
America at War
America at War
91 views • 10/07/2023

I love to see my brothers and sisters who know the law!


The ONLY way we'll ever stop the tyranny is to gain the knowledge!

Hosea 4:6
6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.

Original video by San Joaquin Valley Transparency
Cops Didn’t Think She’d Know Her Rights LIKE THIS! (Wow)
https://youtu.be/GsFR6pWLA60

James Freeman clip by @JamesFreeman1 on YouTube
His Channel can be found here:
https://www.youtube.com/@JamesFreeman1

BOTH are excellent channels that are educating the public every day!
Like and subscribe to these warriors of truth and justice!

Every American needs to be standing up for what is right
and standing against tyranny and Police misconduct
while demanding accountability!

corruptionconstitutioncrimefirst amendmentpolicegovernmentlawphotographycourtsfoia
