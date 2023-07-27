Ted Cruz on Hunter Biden's hearing: 'I'm very glad this deal blew up'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Ted Cruz weighs in on Hunter Biden's plea deal imploding during his court appearance on his tax and firearms charges and discusses the alleged corruption with President Joe Biden.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html