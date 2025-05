JFK RECORDS COVERUP WILL NEVER END! WAKEUP

AMERICA'S TRAITOR GOVERNMENT WILL NEVER RELEASE THE DAMNING RECORDS OF THE JFK ASSASSINATION. WHY? THE EVOL ELITE ARE TERRIFIED THE ARMED AMERICANS WILL COME AFTER THEM! UNFORTUNATELY, COUNTLESS RECORDS HAVE BEEN BLACKED OUT OR DESTROYED IN THE LAST 60 YEARS SINCE THE JFK ASSASSINATION. FAG FBI HOOVER HAD HIS SECRET RECORDS REGARDING POLITICIANS AND HOLLYWOOD BRAIN DEAD ACTORS DISAPPEARED BY HE WAS MURDERED. IN THIS DEADLY GAME OF DESTRUCTION NO ONE IS ABOVE BEING SILENCED IF HE OR SHE BECOMES A LIABILITY TO THE SATANIC FREEMASON ELITE WHO CONTROL THE WORLD. ALL WE CAN HOPE FOR IS ALMIGHTY GOD WILL COME BACK SOON AND DESTROY THE SINISTER EVIL POSSESSING THE WORLD TODAY. YOU BETTER ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY! ALL AMERICANS ARE SLATED FOR ELIMINATION AND THE MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS IN AMERICA HERE TO REPLACE YOU AND I NOW...WAKEUP!