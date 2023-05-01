© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a reading of The Light Australia - Older issue 1. A Community funded Newspaper. Please get involved by visiting thelightaustralia.com and support their advertisers and distributors.
Rumble - https://rumble.com/v2ldbd0-the-light-australia-issue-1-page-4-covid-19-diagnosis-is-medical-fraud.html
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/c97b5a2c-5322-4739-8364-fdeb8fb032af
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ujOTxbIQPH1y/