Vax-Unvax: Grand Medical Experiment on American Children

While consistently expanding the list of recommended vaccines for both children and adults, American public health authorities, shockingly, have never compared long-term health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Senior director of science and research at Children's Health Defense and professor emeritus of biology at Simpson University, Brian Hooker, and now-presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., decided to fill that void by looking into peer-reviewed studies in the National Library of Medicine (PubMed) and publishing the results of the analysis in their just-released book "Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak."

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Hooker presents scientific evidence indicating that individuals who have received vaccinations experience significantly worse health outcomes compared to those who have not been vaccinated. During the conversation, Dr. Hooker discusses various aspects, including the Covid-19 shots, vaccines administered during pregnancy, and the extensive childhood vaccination schedule. The childhood vaccination schedule currently recommends a total of 73 vaccinations for American children by the age of 18, with 21 to 26 of these vaccinations given within the first year of life. What exacerbates the situation is that children are sometimes subjected to receiving six different vaccinations at a time, the toxic effects of which have never been evaluated.

The available scientific data clearly demonstrates that vaccinated children exhibit much higher rates of developing chronic conditions such as allergic rhinitis, ADHD, autism, allergies, eczema, learning disabilities, and neurodevelopmental disorders. Dr. Hooker highlights the concerning fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not thoroughly investigate this readily available data, which is essentially hidden in plain sight. He asserts that the healthcare system in the United States, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is heavily influenced and controlled by pharmaceutical companies. The latter are legally protected against any real liability for the safety of their products thanks to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

Dr. Hooker argues that American children have effectively become participants in an extensive medical experiment which resulted in a widespread epidemic of chronic diseases. Simultaneously, infectious diseases targeted by vaccines have been consistently declining due to improved sanitation since well before vaccines were introduced.

In the interview, Dr. Hooker also gives his comment on the FDA’s recent clearance of the updated Covid boosters for Americans ages 6 months and older.

"Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.