Situation Update, Feb 27, 2023 - EPA halts toxic chemical transport after huge public outcry

0:00 Intro

6:35 South Africa

20:27 Plumbing Preparedness

25:32 YouTube

31:53 News Headlines

43:00 Health Issues

47:41 Depopulation

52:43 Covid

59:41 ARK Seed Kits founder





- EPA under fire for allowing toxic waste from Ohio to be transported to Texas

- 3 years too late, Dept of Energy concludes #COVID came from a Wuhan lab leak

- 3 fires at Mexican refinery were caused by SABOTAGE

- Total infrastructure sabotage being carried out by the government

- Why black ops teams say it's better to BURN things down than BLOW them up

- South Africa, run by "woke" racist anti-white idiots, collapses into chaos

- Any society that teaches ethnic hatred will collapse

- Globalists want blacks and whites to fight each other instead of teaming up against oppression

- Scott Adams plays into the hands of globalists by calling for racial segregation

- Use pro pex (expansion) plumbing parts to save a fortune and make repairs like a genius

- Rubik's Cube update with F2L progress

- Why people who think they are a "success" on YouTube are in for a RUDE awakening

- Rep. Paul Gosar correctly says Nuland and Blinken are racist, anti-Russian genocidal haters

- New study finds Xylitol nasal spray HALTS covid infections (I add iodine to my xylitol)

- Interview with founder of ARK seeds about growing food and saving seeds





