X22 SPOTLIGHT REPORT | Dr. Peter McCullough - The Pandemic, Crime Of All Crimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 SPOTLIGHT REPORT | Dr. Peter McCulloughThe Pandemic, Crime Of All Crimes, It Never Had To Be This Way, [Knowingly]
Today’s Guest: Dr. McCullough
Website: http://petermccullough.com
Dr. McCullough has made presentations on the advancement of medicine across the world and has been an invited lecturer at the New York Academy of Sciences, the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency, and the U.S. Congressional Oversight Panel. Dr. McCullough begins the conversation discussing how the vaccines never worked. The vaccines do absolutely nothing to help the spread or keep people safe. There was no reason to push the vaccines because there were other medications that would have stopped the pandemic. The world made up of the WHO, CDC, Doctors and Pharmacist were all in on the coverup, it never had to be this way. The coverup is now going to get them all.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
⚡Save yourself during “Blackout Day” with this life-saving gadget: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code SPRING20 for 20% oFF
Combat Spike Protein: https://twc.health/x22