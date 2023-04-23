X22 SPOTLIGHT REPORT | Dr. Peter McCullough - The Pandemic, Crime Of All Crimes

X22 SPOTLIGHT REPORT | Dr. Peter McCulloughThe Pandemic, Crime Of All Crimes, It Never Had To Be This Way, [Knowingly]

Today’s Guest: Dr. McCullough

Website: http://petermccullough.com

Dr. McCullough has made presentations on the advancement of medicine across the world and has been an invited lecturer at the New York Academy of Sciences, the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency, and the U.S. Congressional Oversight Panel. Dr. McCullough begins the conversation discussing how the vaccines never worked. The vaccines do absolutely nothing to help the spread or keep people safe. There was no reason to push the vaccines because there were other medications that would have stopped the pandemic. The world made up of the WHO, CDC, Doctors and Pharmacist were all in on the coverup, it never had to be this way. The coverup is now going to get them all.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





⚡Save yourself during “Blackout Day” with this life-saving gadget: ⚡

http://www.lytebug.com

Use Promo Code SPRING20 for 20% oFF

Combat Spike Protein: https://twc.health/x22



