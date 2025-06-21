© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jack Draper Shines at Queen’s! 🇬🇧 Into Semis & Top Wimbledon Seed | Tennis 2025 Breakthrough
British tennis star Jack Draper is on fire! 🔥 The 22-year-old storms into the Queen’s Club semi-finals after a thrilling win over Brandon Nakashima. With Wimbledon just around the corner, Draper’s rise couldn’t be better timed — a top-4 seed now guaranteed! Can he go all the way on home turf?
👉 Watch and follow News Plus Globe for all your tennis updates, Grand Slam previews, and British tennis moments.
#JackDraper #QueensClub #Wimbledon2025 #BritishTennis #DraperVsNakashima #TennisNews #ATP2025 #TennisHighlights #DraperBreakthrough #NewsPlusGlobe #RoadToWimbledon #GrassCourtSeason