Charlie Hatfield - Moisture Accelerator (1916)
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
214 followers
153 views • 6 months ago

In his free time, Charles Mallory Hatfield read about “pluviculture” and began to develop his own methods for producing rain. By 1902 he had created a secret mixture of 23 chemicals in large galvanized evaporating tanks that, he claimed, attracted rain. Hatfield called himself a “moisture accelerator”

 

The city of San Diego, suffering badly from drought, made a deal with Hatfield to make it rain. He agreed, and made it rain so hard there was flash flooding, causing millions of dollars in damages. As a result, Hatfield was not paid, as this would imply fault on the part of the city. Ironically, this story is a microcosm of the weather modification industry. They want to be able to change the weather, but if the weather turns sour, they don't want to have to pay for the damages.

Keywords
cloud seedingcharles mallory hatfieldproducing rain
