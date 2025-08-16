1000 mile visibility across Lake Huron to Hudson Bay -- EXPAND YOUR MIND...!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epic flight across the Great Lakes with an Infrared camera, this is part 2 of the Great Lakes in Infrared series. We can see 1000+ miles across the lake and land all the way to Hudson Bay, simply incredible!! The horizon change on the last slide could be due to atmospheric conditions above Lake Superior, I left that unexplained to cause some to ponder and think and engage the subject :)
thanks for watching,
-JT
Shared from and subscribe to:
J Tolan