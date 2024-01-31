Create New Account
NYC: Shocking video captured the moment a migrant mob pounded a pair of cops near Times Square over the weekend
Puretrauma357
Published 25 days ago

NYC: Shocking video captured the moment a migrant mob pounded a pair of cops near Times Square over the weekend — but the busted cowardly suspects were still released back on the street without bail, sources say.

The footage shows an NYPD officer and lieutenant initially telling the migrants to move along around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on West 42nd Street in Manhattan — before things quickly get rowdy as a scuffle breaks out between the cops and a suspect who is wrestled to the ground.

More: trib.al/CaILFfx

policenycbeatenby migrants

