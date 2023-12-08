Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Outspoken Critic of U.S. Foreign Policy, Endorses the Zionist War in Palestine

As the world crumbles around the edges, with accelerated attacks in Gaza, military skirmishes in Syria and Iraq, a broken southern border and a US financial system threatening imminent disintegration, a majority of Americans are operating under the assumption that the 2024 election will solve all its problems.

As the conflict in Gaza escalates with increased Palestinian deaths, prominent national political leaders have spoken in support of the Zionist regime as all presidential candidates also support the Zionist campaign to eliminate the indigenous Palestinian people.





Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an exceptionally astute, intelligent and well-informed man, publicly supports Zionism and the Zionist state as it is crystal clear it’s all in rapid reputational free-fall after the Gaza situation. Enough has been published to know that Israel wants the removal by whatever means possible of the Gazans from their territory. Social media revelations indicate that support for Zionism is being used as a black mark against certain political figures, such as Javier Milei, Geert Wilders and Keir Starmer, ostentatiously in the public gaze. Something else is at play here. ‘We’re saving Israel for last’.





