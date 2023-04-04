How Much YouTube Paid Me for 85,000,000 Views....

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

STATEMENT FROM THE RED ZONE CONCERNING MONETIZATION OF REPOSTED CHRISTIAN VIDEOS BY EVANGELIST JOE KIRBY

In accordance with Evangelist Joe Kirby, who for 7 plus years has created a continuous stream of video 'sermons' (specifically for the building and strengthening of God's body of believers throughout the world), The RED Zone states for the record that The RED Zone shares Pastor Kirby's call to evangelize - along with the conviction that evangelistic video programs created by OFF THE CURB MINISTRIES are faithfully reposted on a 100% NON-MONETIZED basis 100% of the time. Further, when appropriate, The RED Zone strives to make it clear that ALL reposted presentations posted by Evangelist Joe Kirby are NOT property of The RED Zone. The RED Zone's role is to endeavor to seek out and share outstanding evangelistic works created and produced by fellow Christians in common cause as, together, we labor in the dissemination of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The RED Zone considers it a privilege to have the equipment and the skill necessary to facilitate the adjunctive act of spreading the Gospel of Christ using 'sermons' and testimonies created by gifted men and women of God.

The RED Zone shares Pastor Joe's intent that his presentations be distributed solely for the glorification of our precious Savior, Jesus Christ, for NO FINANCIAL GAIN, and The RED Zone - as co-laborers - pledges to continue in Evangelist Joe's policy of freely spreading of the Gospel for the furtherance of God's kingdom - without monetization - throughout a sin-addicted, rebellious, and hell-bound world.

Lastly, The RED Zone is not affiliated with Evangelist Joe Kirby or OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES. The RED Zone is nothing more than a fellow sinner saved by the blood of Jesus who wants to help spread the Gospel via the Internet using resources God has provided and nothing more.

