BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Direct, live positive uplifting messages from Adama in Telos in the Hollow Earth!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 06/20/2023

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio Show, I give direct live messages from Adama from this daughter! Adama is the spiritual leader of Telos, a beautiful 5th Dimensional community of 1.7 million people in the 5th Dimension 125 miles beneath Mt. Shasta, California. They are originally from Lemuria and have much love and positive messages and wisdom to share with all of us! The show is broadcast from Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria (www.radiosol.at) in both English and in German. I hope you can listen to this positive and spiritually enlightening program! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted Mahr, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
ascensionspiritualityhollow earthlemuriatelos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy