BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mr. Miles Guo came to the U.S. and started the Whistleblower Movement in 2017 to expose the dirty secrets between the CCP and the American elites
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
16 views • 05/27/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2i271dd278

05/24/2023 Nicole on One America News: Having felt the pain of the Chinese people enslaved by the CCP, Mr. Miles Guo came to the U.S. and started the Whistleblower Movement in 2017 to expose the dirty secrets between the CCP and the American elites, which made him the enemy of the unity party and landed him behind bars, but his whistleblowing on the CCP has inspired his followers to speak out against the injustice done to him and the CCP infiltration in the U.S.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/24/2023 妮可接受同一个美国新闻网采访：由于对中共国人民被中共奴役的的痛苦感同身受，郭文贵先生2017年来到美国，发起爆料革命，揭露中共与美国精英之间的肮脏勾当，这使他成为了中共利益共同体的敌人，最终身陷囹圄，但他对中共罪恶的揭露激励了他的追随者为反对他所受到的冤屈和中共对美国的渗透而奋力发声。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy