Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 4, 2023

Episode 2164 - Ted does a detailed segment on the following topics: Is a white Christian race genocide upon us? Is vaccination the greatest evil in history? Is Gods grace sufficient for you? Why stopping AI is so important. Why D3K2 is so important. Dealers want EV cars stopped. Plus much more! High energy must listen show.