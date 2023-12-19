Evangelical Perspectives concerning The End Time vs The New Revelation

The Lord and God of the New Revelation appears to be infinitely more loving and charitable that many of our fellow Christians imagine. And this is indeed also the true Lord and God of the Scripture, if properly understood, according to conscience and the Holy Spirit of Love.

