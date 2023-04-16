© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】During our #FreeMilesGuo rally on April 8th, rappers DVS 7.0, Topher, and Ito Da Truth sang their song 'Take Down the CCP' out loud for our fellow fighters.
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】歌手托弗、DVS 7.0、Ito Da Truth在4月8日#释放郭文贵集会现场为战友们献唱说唱歌曲《Take Down the CCP》
