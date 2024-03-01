The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Bright Futures Start Here

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

God Has the Final Say on Our Future

From Intouch Ministries

Every day can be a new beginning with Christ; His mercy is always available.

Joshua 2:8-14

Rahab, a prostitute in the enemy nation of Jericho, had faith that the Lord would rescue her family from the Israelites’ impending attack. We aren’t told why she chose to protect the men of Israel and trust God—perhaps Rahab herself didn’t even know why she risked defying the king on behalf of two strangers.





The Rock Almighty

