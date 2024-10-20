© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon News Oct 19th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 10-19-24
AlHadath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-k6VaYlDukE&t
الأخبار الليلة | الاستهدافات الإسرائيلية تتسع في لبنان.. ونتنياهو يظهر بعد محاولة اغتياله
News tonight | Israeli targets expand in Lebanon... and Netanyahu appears after an assassination attempt on him