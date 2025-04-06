Victor Davis Hanson Says Trump Sided With the Working Class But Democrats Side With Someone Else

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The narrative about President Trump's tariffs is forming and the sides are crystal clear. The President is siding with the working class to bring jobs and prosperity back to America while Democrats and the UniParty Swamp are siding with Wall Street.
But it's bigger than that. Wall Street is a small portion of the bigger globalist threat. This is why the powers-that-be are so vehemently opposed to President Trump's tariffs and our America First attitude.
Find JD Rucker:
- Website: https://americafirstreport.com
- X - https://x.com/jdrucker
- Substack - https://jdrucker.substack.com
- Rumble - https://jdrucker.com/rumble
- Everything: https://jdrucker.com/find
Our Sponsors:
- Survival Food and Gear: https://jdrucker.com/survive
- Jim Rickards Warnings: https://jdrucker.com/crisis
- Long-Term Food: https://jdrucker.com/food
- Bitcoin-Backed IRA: https://jdrucker.com/crypto
- The Alex Jones Store: https://jdrucker.com/infowars
- Faith-Driven Gold Company: https://jdrgold.com
- Christian Coffee: https://jdrucker.com/coffee
- Long-Term Storage Meds: https://jdrucker.com/meds
- MyPillow (Promo Code "JDR"): https://mypillow.com/jdr