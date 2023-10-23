BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Father, Forgive Them, For They Know Not What They Do
Guy Finley
21 views • 10/23/2023

"Father, forgive them: for they know not what they do." Guy Finley explains that real forgiveness is an act of realizing the similarity between yourself and those that have caused you suffering, because you understand they suffer in the exact same way that you do. The scripture "Father, forgive them for they know not what they do" points to this type of "immaculate compassion" towards others which leaves no residue because nothing is carried over in our interactions and relationships.

Join Guy Finley every week for FREE LIVE CLASSES on Wednesdays at 6:00pm Pacific Time and Sundays at 9:30am Pacific Time. Register at: https://www.guyfinley.org/freeclassFollow Guy on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/guyfinleyofficial

https://www.instagram.com/guyfinleyofficial/

https://twitter.com/guy_finley

https://insighttimer.com/guyfinley

https://www.tiktok.com/@guyfinleyofficial

https://www.youtube.com/@GuyFinley

We need your support! Make a one-time or monthly tax-deductible donation of any amount.

Donate via PayPal: https://www.guyfinley.org/paypal

Donate via the Life of Learning Foundation website: https://www.guyfinley.org/donate

Life of Learning Foundation, founded and directed by author Guy Finley, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine. The Foundation is a Center for Spiritual Discovery and is a welcome harbor for anyone wishing to let go of harmful negative states such as stress, fear and resentment in favor of a life filled with more love, compassion, and excellence. We are a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively on the proceeds received from the sale of Guy Finley materials and charitable donations from our generous supporters.

Learn more at: https://www.guyfinley.org


