Bring Me Victory!

This hymn is a prayer, in a sort of march form, for deliverance and victory.
Many of my hymns can be found at https://www.musescore.com/billsey
#Mercy, #Grace, #Love
There is a small typo in the video of the score. See if you can pick it out (don't reveal it, though; make this into an observation challenge).