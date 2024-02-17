BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Woman red pilled by Docs trying to kill her with VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
420 views • 02/17/2024

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1757461889057972229

"Well I have Covid yet again!! I am NEVER taking another shot no matter what the CDC says about them! I took. The first two then the booster last year! I have had Covid this will be my 5th time! Nothing has stopped me from getting it! Then when I got it last time they tried to kill me with their remedy! Put me in the hospital and I almost died from it!

So CDC no thank you… next time you offer a Covid booster I AM GOING TO DECLINE!!! I am going to take my Zinc, Vitamin D, Vitamin C and the rest of my vitamins I take regularly!! Forget your “Covid booster” I am DONE!! Thank you but no thank you!!!

On the other hand this stuff is like a sinus infection, it is what I actually thought it was. I went to Dr and said I have a severe sinus infection it is draining down my throat and now my throat is sore and my ears are trying to get infected. The nurse said “let’s rule out flu and Covid!” I said I have had Covid and flu this doesn’t feel like either! Sure enough the NP came back in and said you are positive for Covid! 😳😳😳 NO NO NO! She said this strand is a little different! It acts like a sinus infection! Or upper respiratory infection! Then she starts telling me what not to do!

🤦🏼‍♀️😳🤦🏼‍♀️ and that what I have been doing is what I need to keep doing … netty pot, nose spray, Flonase, vitamin D, zinc and vitamin C!! I take Tylenol for the aches and pains also!!!

Good luck anyone else who gets this junk!!!"

January 25, 2024

###

Ludovico Einaudi - Una Mattina

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=j1Ck42-_btY

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
cdciatrogenesisemily davault
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy