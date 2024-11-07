A New Era has arrived and the Mainstream Media is Officially Done w/ Sam Anthony





Sam Eliot, CEO of YourNews.com joins the program to share his one of a kind news site where people across the country can see local, state and national news. He also shares his amazing experience with hundreds of closed news divisions all across the country. He has watched first hand how the mainstream media has completely collapsed. He explains how we are seeing a paradigm change that will impact our entire society and he is on the forefront of the revolution. Learn more and engage at YourNews.com

